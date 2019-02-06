Crime

Woman accused of robbing credit union at gunpoint arrested in Olympia

By Abby Spegman

February 06, 2019 09:41 AM

Footage from the credit union showed the suspect and vehicle.
Footage from the credit union showed the suspect and vehicle. Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
Footage from the credit union showed the suspect and vehicle. Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy

A 35-year-old Olympia woman was arrested late Tuesday, accused of robbing a credit union near Steamboat Island at gunpoint earlier in the day.

The robbery was reported about 11 a.m. at Our Community Credit Union on Sexton Drive Northwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect allegedly entered the credit union, produced a note and a gun before demanding cash.

The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Mercedes SUV.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers recognized the suspect and the vehicle from previous interactions.

The woman was taken into custody near her home in downtown Olympia about 10 p.m. She is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The Mercedes was found abandoned on Delphi Road Southwest earlier Tuesday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Abby Spegman

Abby Spegman joined The Olympian in 2017. She covers the city of Olympia and a little bit of everything else. She previously worked at newspapers in Oregon, New Hampshire and Hawaii.

  Comments  