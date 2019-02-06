Woman accused of robbing credit union at gunpoint arrested in Olympia

A 35-year-old Olympia woman was arrested late Tuesday, accused of robbing a credit union near Steamboat Island at gunpoint earlier in the day.
The robbery was reported about 11 a.m. at Our Community Credit Union on Sexton Drive Northwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect allegedly entered the credit union, produced a note and a gun before demanding cash.
The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Mercedes SUV.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers recognized the suspect and the vehicle from previous interactions.
The woman was taken into custody near her home in downtown Olympia about 10 p.m. She is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
The Mercedes was found abandoned on Delphi Road Southwest earlier Tuesday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
