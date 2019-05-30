Bail set at $100,000 for woman arrested following shooting on State Avenue

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Bail was set at $100,000 for a 34-year old woman accused of assault in the first-degree and possession of a firearm in connection with a May 27 incident on State Avenue, according to court records.

Erica R. Doyle appeared in court on Tuesday. A Thurston County Superior Court commissioner found probable cause for assault in the first-degree/domestic violence while armed with a firearm, assault in violation of a no-contact order, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first-degree.





According to charging documents:





About 5:30 p.m. Monday, an officer was dispatched to an assault in the 2400 block of State Avenue. The victim was transported to St. Peter Hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s mother told police officers she believed the incident happened on State Avenue, where his ex-girlfriend lived.





The victim initially told an officer he thought he was shot with a BB or pellet gun; however, medics said he suffered six gunshot wounds consistent with a larger caliber firearm — four in his legs and two in his upper body.





The victim was initially evasive and uncooperative in answering questions about what had happened and who was involved, according to charging documents. A responding officer found that the victim’s minor son had also been present for the incident and was sharing information with officers.





The victim eventually revealed he has known the suspect, Doyle, since high school and that they have been in an on-and-off-again relationship for several years. He also said Doyle had assaulted him before with a baseball bat. The victim acknowledged there is a no-contact order protecting him from Doyle but admitted he was in the house with her earlier in the day.





An argument escalated when Doyle accused him of cheating on her. She then produced a firearm from her bedroom and began shooting, according to charging documents.





When police arrived at the scene of the incident, Doyle did not come out. A SWAT team was called in and area roads were blocked off until about 11 p.m. Monday when she eventually came out, according to Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower. She was booked at Thurston County Jail.





Doyle is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on June 11 at Thurston County Superior Court.