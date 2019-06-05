Bail for homeless camp shooting suspect set at $75,000

Suspect arrested in shooting at the Jungle Olympia police search the Chehalis-Western Trail on Tuesday, eventually locating and arresting a suspect in last week's shooting at a homeless camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Olympia police search the Chehalis-Western Trail on Tuesday, eventually locating and arresting a suspect in last week's shooting at a homeless camp.

The suspect in a shooting at a homeless camp in Olympia last week appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday on a first-degree assault charge.

Bail was set at $75,000 for Robert E. Moffitt, 34.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Thursday in the wooded area between Pacific Avenue Southeast and Martin Way East, an area that is home to several homeless camps and often referred to as the Jungle.

According to court documents, the mother of Moffitt’s children told police someone sprayed her with bear spray after she was accused of stealing money. A witness allegedly told police Moffitt then went to confront people about this with a gun, they argued and Moffitt shot a man.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim, 46, was hit in the abdomen. He was treated at Providence St. Peter Hospital and has since been released, according to a Providence spokesman.

Moffitt was identified by police as a person of interest over the weekend and arrested Tuesday morning. According to court documents, he told police he wasn’t there when the shooting happened, then ended his interview with police.





In court Wednesday, Moffitt was ordered to have no contact with the victim, the woman or another man who provided information to police.

His arraignment was scheduled for June 18.