Man charged in hit-and-run near Lacey that broke 18-year-old’s leg

Jesse R. Ramirez, 31, appeared in court Monday, Oct. 21, on charges related to a Sept. 30 hit-and-run that broke an 18-year-old woman’s leg. sgentzler@theolympian.com

A man appeared in Thurston County Superior Court Monday in connection to a hit-and-run near Lacey that injured an 18-year-old woman crossing the street in a crosswalk.

Jesse R. Ramirez, 31, is being charged with hit-and-run resulting in an injury, tampering with physical evidence, and making false or misleading statements to a public servant. He was arrested on a warrant over the weekend and appeared in Thurston County Superior Court Monday, where Commissioner Rebekah Zinn set bail at $15,000. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ramirez is accused of driving the car that hit 18-year-old Nyah Hart while she was crossing the street on a crosswalk at Steilacoom Road Southeast and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Sept. 30, then drove off.

While The Olympian does not typically identify victims of alleged crimes, Hart has appeared publicly in a video interview published by KOMO News and her identity is now well-known.

According to a prosecutor’s statement supporting probable cause:

Security footage from a nearby store shows a dark, four-door car turning left onto Steilacoom and striking Hart when she was near the middle of the crosswalk, causing her to flip and hit her head on the concrete.

The driver drove quickly away from the scene.

Hart was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia for treatment. She suffered a broken leg, an abrasion to her foot, a sprained knee, and a minor head injury.

A Crime Stoppers tip prompted detectives with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to interview Ramirez, who named someone else as the driver, according to the probable-cause statement.

An investigation ultimately led to a warrant being issued for Ramirez’s arrest Oct. 18.

The Olympia Police Department arrested Ramirez Saturday afternoon, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, on the 2400 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest.

Commissioner Zinn noted in her decision to set bail at $15,000 that Ramirez’s given home address was out-of-state. The arrest warrant issued this month lists his last known address in Arizona, and Zinn also noted he has ties to California. Ramirez said in court that he has a Washington address.

Zinn also ordered Ramirez to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

As of Monday, the vehicle driven in the hit-and-run had not been found. The Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in finding a black 1998 Toyota Camry with license plate number BPB0119.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 360-704-2740.

A 31 year old male from the Thurston County area was arrested this weekend in connection with a hit and run of a pedestrian that occurred on September 30th on Pacific Ave near Steilacoom Rd. TCSO is still requesting the public’s assistance with locating the vehicle listed below. pic.twitter.com/O4gpDBAz5B — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) October 21, 2019