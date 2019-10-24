Unlicensed marijuana outlet in west Olympia shut down

State marijuana regulators say they closed down an unlicensed marijuana outlet in west Olympia last week that was targeted over the summer by suspected robbers.

Undercover officers from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board bought marijuana three times in September and October from the business called Northwest Alternative Care on the 2200 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest.

Northwest Alternative Care did not have a license to sell marijuana. Under state law, marijuana may only be sold at licensed marijuana retail stores.

“We don’t see this very often anymore, a place that’s operating in public view without a license,” said Brian Smith, a Liquor and Cannabis Board spokesman.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Last week, officers searched the store and seized more than a pound of marijuana flower, marijuana concentrates and marijuana-infused edible products, along with cash, electronic devices and business records.

Many of the marijuana-infused products — including rice crispy treats and gummy bears — would have been illegal to sell, Smith said, since the state doesn’t allow products that would appeal to children. The store also had flavored vapor products, which the state banned earlier this month.

The store’s owner, Edward Randall, 54, was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, with intent to deliver. Randall did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Liquor and Cannabis Board said the investigation was launched after complaints were made about the store.

Olympia police in July responded to an attempted armed robbery there. According to court documents, the suspects in that case targeted the store because they didn’t think Randall would call the police since the store was not licensed.

Smith said the same location was previously a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.