Third suspect arrested in connection with Nov. 8 Olympia shooting

Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tumwater man in connection with the Nov. 8 shooting of a 19-year-old Olympia man.

The man was booked into Thurston County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested the man after their investigation led them to believe he fired the weapon that hit the 19-year-old Olympia man.

Two other men also have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Donzale A. Stewart, 18, and Aaron M. Carrol, 18, both have been charged with first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors allege the victim was attacked by Stewart, Carrol and the third man after the victim was accused of hitting his girlfriend. The victim also received harassing texts from Carrol.

Deputies found the victim after investigating a disturbance in the area around Englewood Drive and Yelm Highway, according to the charging documents. The deputies noticed a dark pickup and Subaru sedan speed past them as they entered the Glacier View Mobile Home Park, the document read.

Once in the neighborhood, they reported hearing screaming and learned someone had been shot. They found the victim with four bullet wounds and administered aid until medics arrived, according to the document.

From there, first responders transported him to Providence St. Peter Hospital and later transferred him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the news release.

The victim later told investigators he challenged Carrol to a fight, but he was instead confronted by three men, including Stewart, who held a bat, the charging document reads. He attempted to flee after being beaten by the three men but was shot from behind.

A witness recorded the three men arriving at the victim’s home in the two dark cars that deputies saw speed away from the scene, the charging document read.

The court set bail at $10,000 for Stewart and Carrol each and both posted bail. Both are set to go to trial Feb. 16.