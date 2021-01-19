Pacific Ave. espresso stand robbed Tuesday, and the suspects are still at large

Stock photo Getty Images

Two robbery suspects were still at large Wednesday after they stole a cash register from an espresso stand on Pacific Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to Lacey police.

One of the men was armed, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

About 2:30 p.m., the shorter of the two men entered Blendz Coffee at 5770 Pacific Ave. SE through the drive-up window, while the barista on duty exited through the opposite window and called 911, Barnes said.

One of the men was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a blue face mask. The other man was wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana, Barnes said. A K9 track was unsuccessful, she said.

An espresso stand in unincorporated Thurston County was recently robbed by two men, Barnes said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the same suspects were involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Detective Eric Lever at the Lacey Police Department, 360-459-4333.