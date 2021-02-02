Thurston County judge sets bail for 4 people in connection with Olympia hotel takeover

Emma Deitz, a 26-year-old Olympia woman, appears virtually in Thurston County Superior Court for her preliminary appearance Monday. She is accused of organizing the occupation of the Red Lion Hotel Sunday. A judge set her bail at $10,000 after finding probable cause for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault charges against her. The Olympian

Thurston County Superior Court judge set bail for four people Monday in connection with the occupation of a downtown Olympia hotel Sunday.

Judge James Dixon set bail in amounts ranging from $1,500 to $50,000 for four people and allowed two others to be released without bail during a preliminary hearing Monday.

Olympia police arrested all six Sunday on allegations of burglary in five cases, assault in three cases and unlawful possession of heroin in one case.

A seventh person arrested had their preliminary appearance pushed to Tuesday.

Each suspect is accused of participating in the several hour takeover of the Red Lion Hotel, formerly known as the Governor Hotel, on 621 Capitol Way S.

Oly Housing Now, a group of advocates for people who are homeless, organized the occupation that ultimately ended with a large contingent of law enforcement removing people floor by floor.

A statement put out by the city Sunday night said that 33 homeless people who were staying in the hotel were being “connected to services” by the Crisis Response Unit.

Four of those people accepted “assistance for shelter,” Interim Police Chief Aaron Jelcick said at a press conference Monday but did not say where those four people went or what kind of shelter was offered.

The rest returned to encampments on Deschutes Parkway and elsewhere or “found other places to be,” according to Assistant City Manager Keith Stahley.

During the court hearing Monday, unidentified persons disrupted the Zoom meeting to critique the proceedings with derogatory language and protest messages.

“Being homeless is not a crime,” one person said.

Despite attempts to mute participants, the disruptive messages returned sporadically.

“Y’all are holding activists on a higher bail than white supremacist shooters,” said another person.

However, the proceedings continued, and the judge set bail for four individuals.

For Emma Deitz, a 26-year-old Olympia woman accused of organizing the occupation, Dixon set bail at $10,000. He found probable cause for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Dixon set the bail amount after noting Deitz did not have a criminal history. However, he said he is concerned she may interfere with the administration of justice or not appear at court when required.

According to a probable cause statement, Deitz allegedly rented 20 rooms at the Red Lion the previous night for a false wedding party. Police also found a Facebook post where Dietz invited people to occupy the hotel, the statement read.

Dixon set bail at just $2,000 for Courtney Hall after finding probable cause for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. The judge justified the bail amount citing concerns she may interfere with the administration of justice or not appear at court when required. He noted she did not have a criminal history.

Hall was arrested inside the hotel after police entered to clear the occupation, according to the statement of probable cause. She carried an axe and a hunting knife, the statement read, and witnesses said she allowed people into the building while staff attempted to keep them out.

Dixon set bail at $1,500 for Tajh Ward, a 31-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, citing a concern he may not appear at court when required. The judge found probable cause for the possession allegation but not for a first-degree burglary allegation.

Police arrested Ward on suspicion of criminal trespass as he exited the hotel, according to a probable cause statement. During a search of him and his backpack, police reported finding a zip-lock bag of brown tar substance along with other tools that may be used in selling drugs.

Dixon set bail at $50,000 for Kristopher Mallotte, 34, who is accused of first-degree burglary.

In his bail decision, the judge cited a substantial danger Mallotte may commit a violent crime and not appear at court when required. The judge noted Mallotte has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2003 and has failed to show up at court in 44 instances.

Police found Mallotte inside the hotel with a large knife, a hotel key and a razor knife, according to the probable cause statement. Police reported that he told them Dietz wanted to pressure the city to find housing for people like him, the statement read.

Interim Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick said Monday no people experiencing homelessness would be charged with a crime connected to trespassing at the hotel. Mallotte has not been charged with a crime yet, but his arrest could lead to a charge.

Two other individuals were released without bail. Uriah Watkins, a 41-year-old Tumwater man, was released Monday after the judge found probable cause for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Watkins was arrested inside the hotel when police searched the building floor by floor, according to the statement. He allegedly carried a knife, a baton, a two-way radio and knee pads.

Joseph Robinson, a 38-year-old Olympia man, also was released Monday after the judge found probable cause for second-degree assault.

Police arrested Robinson after witnessing him hold a knife in a confrontation with another person outside the hotel, according to the statement. Police struck Robinson with pepper ball projectiles when they saw the knife, the statement read.

All individuals who appeared in court Monday are due back in court for their arraignments on Feb. 16.