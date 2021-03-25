Chehalis, Lacey police looking for missing people

Chehalis Tribal Police are looking for Sabrina Lynn Cole, who was declared missing and endangered.

Chehalis Tribal Police are looking for a 45-year old woman whom family members believe is an “endangered missing person.”

Sabrina Lynn Cole was last seen in the early morning of March 20. After having an argument with a friend, she left in her Nissan Altima to visit a relative in Lacey, but has not been seen since, according to a press release from the agency.

Cole is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Cole is encouraged to call Chehalis Tribal Police detective Rob Strader at 360-709-1641.

Lacey Police are also looking for two teenagers who are missing:

Kascidy Jordan, who is 15-years old, was last seen at her Lacey home on March 20. Jordan is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has seen her is encouraged to call Thurston County police dispatch at 360-704-2740.

Wesley Nielson was last seen at his Lacey home, according to a police press release on March 23. Nielson is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with pink hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Nielson is encouraged to call Thurston County police dispatch at 360-704-2740.