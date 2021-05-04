2 more people arrested in connection with man found dead near South Bay Road

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Chehalis man whose body was found by a jogger April 25, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Both were booked into the Thurston County Jail.

Monday’s arrests are in addition to two women who already appeared in Thurston County Superior Court to face charges in the case.

The Olympian reported last week that a Superior Court commissioner denied bail to Rochelle Lee Schneberger, a 37-year-old Olympia woman accused of murdering Jose Luis Alejo-Tamayo, 37.

The commissioner set bail at $50,000 for Olivia Farrar Ingram-Legvold, accused of helping Schneberger clean and hide a car allegedly connected to the murder.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Monday that more arrests in the case are possible.

Deputies found Alejo-Tamayo’s body on the ground with his head in a ditch and his legs partially on the roadway, according to court documents. Detectives said they found a damaged hat and baggies containing substances that they believed to be methamphetamine and heroin, as well as a note with a woman’s name written on it, $140 in cash and a 9 mm round of ammunition.

An autopsy confirmed Alejo-Tamayo died from a single gunshot that entered through the back, left side of his head and exited out the front, right side, the statement says.

During the investigation, detectives somehow learned Schneberger and another person owed money to Alejo-Tamayo from a previous drug debt, according to court documents.

Anyone with information about the death of Alejo-Tamayo is asked to send tips to Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us or Detective Joe Hiles at Joseph.Hiles@co.thurston.wa.us.