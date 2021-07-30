Olympia Federal Savings bank suffers another robbery on Friday, police say

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

Police are searching for another man who allegedly robbed the Olympia Federal Savings bank in west Olympia Friday morning.

This is the second robbery at this branch bank since July 22. Olympia police are still looking for the suspect that robbed this bank then and have posted images on social media asking the public for help.

Friday morning’s robbery involved a similar tactic that police say the previous person used.

Witnesses at the bank told police the man entered around 10:30 a.m. and handed a note to the teller, said Lt. Paul Lower. The note allegedly demanded money and implied the man was carrying a weapon, Lower said. The teller gave the man some money and he fled west on foot as far as witnesses could see, he added.

Lower could not specify how much money was taken. He said no one was hurt during the incident.

Lower described the man as about 190 pounds. He said he wore a gray, full face mask, a gray sweatshirt with a NASA emblem on it and the hood up, white tennis shoes, blue jeans with a hole in one knee, and tattoos all over his hands.

Unlike during the previous robbery, he said investigators have not used a police dog to attempt to track the man.

In a Twitter post, the Olympia Police Department informed residents that they can expect heavy police activity on Harrison Avenue Friday.

Investigators are working on sharing images of the suspect but that may take a few days, Lower said.