With tentative contract deal in place, Rainier schools will start Thursday

Schools in Rainier will start Thursday, two days after a teachers strike delayed the first day of school.

The Rainier School District now says it has a tentative contract agreement with the Rainier Education Association.

School was scheduled to start Tuesday. The district was one of many in Washington with contract talks that came down to the wire thanks to recent school funding changes at the state level.

“Our Board of Directors and Superintendent were deeply committed to providing a fair and competitive salary and benefit compensation package to our employees, while also sustaining the long-term fiscal responsibility we have to our community,” Rainier Superintendent Bryon Bahr wrote on the district’s website.





This story will be updated as more information becomes available.