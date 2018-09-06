Tumwater will go to court to try to get striking teachers back to work

The Tumwater School District will go to court Friday to try to get its teachers back to work.

Teachers have been on strike since Saturday, when their contract expired. The two sides have been unable to reach a deal on a new contract, with issues of teacher pay, class sizes and safety all on the table, according to the union.

School was scheduled to start Wednesday but that was delayed. Schools remain closed Thursday as bargaining continues.

On Wednesday, the district filed an injunction in Thurston County Superior Court against the Tumwater Education Association and its president, Tim Voie, arguing the strike interferes with students’ right to go to school.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

“The Washington State Supreme Court and Attorney General have determined state law prohibits strikes by public school employees and authorizes civil injunction proceedings and other remedies to address this illegal action,” the district said in a statement Wednesday evening. “This is a step that the school board is taking to help encourage movement at the bargaining table and bring an end to this strike — just as the TEA has chosen steps they feel necessary to help make movement at the table.”

Teachers plan to picket at schools Thursday.

On Facebook, the union said the district is “resorting to taking their teachers to court instead of bargaining a fair contract that respects our community, responsibly compensates our teachers, and provides safe classrooms for our students and staff.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.