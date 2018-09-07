Judge says Tumwater teachers strike is illegal but holds off ordering them back to work

A Thurston County judge on Friday ruled the ongoing strike by Tumwater teachers is illegal but held off on ordering them back to work.

Teachers went on strike Saturday when their previous contract expired, delaying the start of school. The Tumwater School District took the teachers union and its president to court, arguing the strike is preventing the district from fulfilling its duties to students.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese said there was not sufficient evidence the strike was causing substantial harm. He asked both sides to come back to court Wednesday to present more evidence before deciding whether to order the teachers back to work.

In the meantime, he encouraged both sides to continue negotiating.

Outside the courthouse, Tumwater Education Association President Tim Voie called Friday’s decision a win.

“We can be comforted in the fact that the district tried to bully us back into the classroom, they tried to bully us off of the picket line, but they failed...” he said.