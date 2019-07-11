Karen Fraser picked to lead Evergreen’s trustees

Evergreen State College graduates more than 1,000 students More than 1,000 students made the walk through friends and family to receive their degrees from Evergreen State College. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 1,000 students made the walk through friends and family to receive their degrees from Evergreen State College.

Former state Sen. Karen Fraser is leading The Evergreen State College Board of Trustees as of July 1.

Fraser, who joined the board last year, was formerly an Evergreen adjunct faculty member. She was elected chairwoman by the trustees at their June meeting.

Fraser left the Senate in early 2017 after 24 years. She previously served on the Lacey City Council, Thurston County Board of Commissioners and as a state representative.





The board, which oversees policy at the college and delegates authority to its president, has seven members chosen by the governor to serve six-year terms. The governor also appoints a student to a one-year term.





Former board chairman Fred Goldberg will continue on as vice chairman.