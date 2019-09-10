Want to know how your child’s school is doing? OSPI releases test results

How to log in to your Olympian account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has released state test results for 2018-19.

Results for math, English language arts and science for the state, by school and district can be found here.

Statewide scores were about the same as the previous year, with 60 percent of students meeting grade-level standards for English language arts and 49 percent meeting them for math.

In a news release announcing the results, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal called stability “a double-edged sword.”

“On one hand, it means our educational system is maintaining the gains we have made. On the other, it means achievement gaps between student groups are continuing to persist,” he said.

Results are a significant factor in the Washington School Improvement Framework, which is how the state identifies which schools are succeeding and which need help.