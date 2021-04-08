JBLM to open vaccine appointments to military, dependents 16+

Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 given at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Washington state, south of Seattle. Nurse Jose Picart, right, administered the shot. Vaccinations are scheduled to continue in the coming weeks for front-line medical workers and and others in high-priority positions at the base. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

If you get your health care through the Department of Defense, you might be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Starting Monday, April 12, JBLM will begin vaccinating all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries and Madigan patients aged 16 and older.

The wider rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on the base will take place in a drive-through site on McChord Field across from the USO Northwest building.

Vaccines were previously offered at the American Lake Conference Center on JBLM. All I Corps soldiers will still be vaccinated at American Lake, along with those who got their first shot at the conference center.

Those who qualify for the vaccine at Madigan can go online to make an appointment or call the Madigan COVID-19 vaccine hotline: 253-968-4744 or the Puget Sound military appointment center: 1-800-404-4506. Madigan is only offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at this time.

Madigan has vaccinated over 15,000 patients at the American Lake Conference Center on JBLM, according to Col. Luke Mease, chief of preventative medicine at Madigan.