Marvin Road overpass at I-5 will close for construction this weekend

The overpass over Interstate 5 at Marvin Road will close this weekend as crews continue work to install the state’s first diverging diamond interchange.

The overpass will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 31, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 3, to all vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The northbound exit to Marvin Road will also be closed, but the exit to Quinault Drive will remain open.

Drivers will be detoured via Martin Way (Exit 109) or Nisqually (Exit 114 on I-5).

Work set to happen during the closure is weather dependent and could be rescheduled

Following the weekend closure, crews will remove a temporary detour to Hogum Bay Road and reopen all lanes on the overpass.





The project is on schedule to be completed in 2020.