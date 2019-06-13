Traffic
Another day, another crash. Southbound I-5 in Olympia is backed up.
A crash involving a lumber truck on Interstate 5 near Pacific Avenue Southeast slowed southbound traffic through Olympia on Thursday afternoon, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Traffic was getting by through the far left lane and the right shoulder.
A crash Wednesday afternoon on I-5 near the Olympia-Tumwater line backed up traffic in both directions heading into rush hour.
This story will be updated.
