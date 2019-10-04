Weather delay of paving means SE Olympia intersection will be closed this weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

After getting rained out last weekend, crews plan to close the intersection of Henderson and Eskridge boulevards in southeast Olympia most of the day Saturday to pave around the new roundabout.

Crews are installing a compact roundabout that is designed to fit within an existing intersection. The closure is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Henderson Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from the Watershed Park entrance to Carlyon Avenue Southeast. The park entrance will be open.

Eskridge Boulevard will be closed from Lybarger Street Southeast to McCormick Street Southeast. Some local access will be permitted along Eskridge.

Flaggers will direct traffic, and detour signs will be posted. Intercity Transit will reroute buses to avoid the area.

Paving was scheduled to happen last weekend, but morning rain delayed the project. The city says if it rains again, paving will be rescheduled for another Saturday.

As of Thursday, rain was in the forecast for Saturday.