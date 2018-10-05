Senators behind Collins steal the show as she explains Kavanaugh vote in long speech

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine took to the Senate floor Friday to announce her much-anticipated — and potentially pivotal — decision on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“We live in a time of such great disunity, as the bitter fight over this nomination — both in the Senate and among the public — demonstrates,” Collins said, announcing her support for his confirmation. “It is a case of people bearing extreme ill-will towards those who disagree with them.”

But for some watching Collins’ long-winded speech, and anxiously waiting for Collins to make her voting intentions clear, the two women behind her stole the show.

“Who are these two ladies behind Collins,” one Twitter user wrote. “Because they look pissed. They both look bored to tears.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

They weren’t just “two ladies,” though: The women sitting behind Collins during the speech were Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, who have both announced their support for Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Many on social media said it wasn’t a mistake that two women happened to be seated in the background during Collins’ speech.

Sitting behind Susan Collins as she gives her Kavanaugh decision speech are two other Republican female senators: Shelley Moore Capito and Cindy Hyde-Smith. This was NOT an accident, I suspect. Optics. pic.twitter.com/PpIshhGRX0 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 5, 2018

Others theorized it would be unlikely for pro-Kavanaugh Republican women to sit behind Collins if they anticipated her voting against the nominee they support.

Are Shelly Moore Capito and Cindy Hyde-Smith really behind Collins for a no vote? — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) October 5, 2018

The looks on the women sitting behind Collins. — Maureen C. Berry (@MaureenCBerry) October 5, 2018

Note that both female GOP Senators currently sitting behind Sen Collins are not sitting at their usual desks. It’s fairly obvious Mitch put them there just for the visual during this speech. #GOPDamageControl — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) October 5, 2018

A CNN journalist — while waiting for Collins to reveal her vote — said he commiserated with Capito, tweeting a picture of the senator with her eyes shut at one point during the speech.

We are all Shelley Moore Capito right now pic.twitter.com/miCQexhmCQ — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 5, 2018

Kavanaugh’s nomination was thrown into uncertainty last month when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school — leading to a delay in his confirmation process as the Senate held a hearing on the allegations and the FBI completed a supplemental background check, which Republican senators said failed to corroborate Ford’s allegations.