Video shows men trying to rob a Subway, Texas cops say. They settled for a cookie

Man demands 'the cookie or the money' in Houston Subway robbery The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of a robbery at a Subway in which a man asked for "the cookie or the money" from the cashier.

Two men who tried to rob a Texas Subway walked away with a sweet treat, police say.

On Wednesday, the Houston Police Robbery Division released surveillance video of a robbery at a Houston Subway that took place in April.

In the video, two men are standing at the counter. Police say one of the men ordered and paid for a cookie, then asked the Subway employee to heat it up. The video shows the other man clutching his pocket. Police say the suspect told the employee that he was robbing him.

The employee said he saw the suspect had a gun, police say. He told the suspect that he recognized him and called his attention to the surveillance cameras. That’s when the suspect said he wanted “the cookie or the money,” police say. The employee handed over the cookie and both men left the restaurant.

The flavor of the cookie has not been released.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.