Do you recognize her? Police seek to identify child’s body found in Oregon woods

Oregon State Police have released a sketch of a young girl whose remains were found in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor. Oregon State Police

Investigators hope an “approximation sketch” can help identify a young girl whose remains were found in December in an Oregon forest.

The girl’s remains were found Dec. 10 in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in rural Lincoln County, Oregon State Police said in a statement.

Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimates the girl was 6 to 10 years old, 3’10” to 4’6” tall, with long dark brown or black hair, investigators say.

Detectives believe she had been dead for at least 30 days before being found. A DNA analysis is continuing. The girl’s cause of death has not yet been released.

The sketch was prepared with the help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department, state police said.

Investigators asked that anyone with information call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).