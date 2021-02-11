Dog that saved owner’s life reunites in emotional video — and licks his face mask off

A dog was credited with saving a man’s life — then came their emotional reunion in New Jersey.

The heroic pet jumped on top of owner Brian Myers when she saw him again after his stroke, according to video shared Wednesday on Storyful.

That’s when the dog, a German Shepherd named Sadie, is seen licking her owner until his face mask falls off. She wasn’t the only one eager about the reunion.

“I’m very excited to see Sadie again,” said Myers, who recently finished treatment at a rehab facility, WABC reported. “Thank you to everyone, from the bottom of my heart.”

Myers was home alone when he had a stroke and fell to the floor in January, according to the TV station and Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge. That’s when officials said Sadie rushed to his side, “licked his face to keep him awake, and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone.”

“She was there for me in my time of crisis and she knew instinctively what to do somehow,” Myers told WCBS. “I wouldn’t have gotten up off the floor if she wasn’t there for me.”

Myers was taken to a hospital and a rehab center, where he said he longed to see the dog credited with helping save him.

“I miss her terribly and can’t wait to see her and love her even more than I already have,” he wrote in a statement on the animal shelter’s website. “I promise to give her the best life she can have and will never forget her loyalty and heroism on a very scary night.”

After daily FaceTime chats, officials said Myers finally got to head home to spend time with his dog.

The bond between Myers and his pet started to develop when he adopted her from Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, the shelter roughly 30 miles outside New York City said in a Facebook post.

“It was the best decision I could have made because she is amazingly loving and my best friend ...” Myers wrote in his statement. “On the night I had the stroke, she showed me just how amazing she is.”