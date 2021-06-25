Luxurious Texas castle with a massive cave-like pool lists for $5 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It looks like something you’d come across while searching for the holy grail — even in the smothering Texas heat. It’s a stunning castle in a Fort Worth suburb on the market for $5 million and while it may stick out among all the houses in the neighborhood, it’s worth all the attention.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Southlake is a high-dollar Fort Worth suburb, known for the Carroll High School Dragons football team and as an epicenter for critical race theory.

The castle drips with opulence, even in a city where the average home value is $770,000.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Totally fit for royalty, this incredible work of art will be envied by many,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Every attention to detail from 10 unique fireplaces, real wine tasting room to the kitchen that a number of chefs could all be in at one time and the absolutely breathtaking view upon entry through the double glass doors through the walls of glass to the grotto beyond and the entertainment room beyond that.”

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Other highlights include an elevator that carries you to an upstairs that has a separate apartment. There’s also a guest house on the property and a tennis court.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

And yes, that one-of-a-kind pool.

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home was featured on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” and fans went wild for it...and of course had jokes.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Please tell me this place has a secret under ground lab and is owned by the umbrella corporation,” one fan joked. “At the least I hope it has like one secret passageway or maybe a hidden room with a safe.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This place is so pretty,” observed one fan. “But I’d probably get lost in it. And it’s only 5 million?! I’ve seen way worse houses going for more than this. Totally not a bad price.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Looks a little out of place with the surrounding houses lol,” said another.

Closet Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s grotesque…and the Texan in me wants it all at the same time,” joked one.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“My Walmart tshirts would look so fancy in that closet!” said one person.

Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

“How is this only $5 million?” exclaimed another person. “Is this a murder castle... I’m OK if it was a murder castle, I’d just like to know beforehand.”