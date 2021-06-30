‘Solar Earth’ home that’s partly in the actual Earth lists in Connecticut. Take a look

A solar earth sheltered contemporary ranch home that sits on 11-plus private wooded acres has listed for $695,000 in New Fairfield, Connecticut. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A unique home concept has hit the market in New Fairfield, Connecticut — a passive solar earth sheltered contemporary ranch that rests on 11-plus private wooded acres and lists for $695,000.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

And your eyes don’t deceive you — it really is partly embedded in the Earth.

Patio Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Engineer/Architect designed and constructed of steel, stone, concrete and cedar,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “This is not your average box! It keeps you naturally warm in winter and cool in summer. Walls of glass oriented to the SSW take maximum advantage of the energy and light from the sun and bathe the interior in light.”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are spread across 2,191 square feet and along with a kitchen featuring granite counters, there’s a sunroom, loft area and mudroom. Out back is an “outbuilding” with a 12x12 barn door, perfect for an “automobile collection,” the listing says.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Property features apple (and) pear trees and blueberry bushes, extensive perennial gardens with peony lined driveway, wisteria covered pergola, pea gravel firepit area, specimen trees, private hiking paths and many interesting rock formations,” the listing says.

Loft Screen grab from Realtor.com

New Fairfield is an hour north of New York City.