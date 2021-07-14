Johnson & Johnson issues a mass sunscreen recall over a cancer-causing substance

Johnson & Johnson recalled all lots of five different Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products Wednesday after testing showed the presence of benzene, the company announced Wednesday.

The products impacted are: Neutrogena Beach Defense; Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport; Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense; Neutrogena Ultra Sheer; and Aveeno Protect + Refresh. This recall covers all lots sold at retail, as shown on the lists available on the Neutrogena and Aveeno websites.

Benzene, a carcinogen, forms from both natural processes and human activities and could cause cancer depending on exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson said in its recall notice that benzene is not an ingredient in their products, but “it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products.“

“We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products,” the company said.

Anyone with these sunscreens can throw them out or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Johnson & Johnson at 800-458-1673, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you have a problem with these sunscreens, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

Miami Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this report.