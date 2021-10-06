Soccer players help stop man trying to kidnap young girl, Washington sheriff says

A 54-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap a young girl at North SeaTac Park in SeaTac, Washington, on Oct. 3, 2021. Soccer players stopped the man and held him until deputies arrived. King County Sheriff's Office

A 54-year-old man was arrested after he tried to kidnap a young girl at a Washington park, authorities said.

The girl’s older brother spotted the man attempting to kidnap his sister Sunday at North SeaTac Park, King County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Then the man punched the brother, authorities said.

Nearby soccer players converged on the scene and detained the accused kidnapper until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

The man, who was not identified, remains in the King County Jail and faces attempted kidnapping and other charges, according to the Facebook post.

“Public safety, as this incident proves, is always a team effort,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

SeaTac is a city in the Seattle metro. The name comes from the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, which is within the city.

