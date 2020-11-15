GOP leaders call for special session in wake of governor’s COVID-19 restrictions

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement of sweeping new restrictions meant to knock down a surge in COVID-19 cases was met by a storm of reactions Sunday.

The measures, which go into effect this week for residents and businesses in a slate of industries, are supported by medical workers and many elected officials. But some representatives from the hospitality industry and other elected officials have raised issues.

In addition to placing restrictions on dining, shopping, gyms and general socializing, the governor also announced the commitment of $50 million in federal aid to help mitigate economic impacts the rules will have on businesses and workers.

State Republican leaders issued a measured response but urged the governor to convene an emergency special legislative session of the Legislature.

Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler released a statement calling the surge “very concerning,” acknowledging the pandemic’s broad impacts, and calling for a special session.

In his statement, Schoesler pushed for more voices, specifically Republican voices, to be included in decision-making. He also mentioned that the governor’s ban on social gatherings is “hard to enforce.”

“Including Republican voices would bring new ideas – right now their constituents are not represented in this process,” Schoesler’s statement reads. “Pierce County Republican leadership has used federal CARES Act funding to give their citizens a 30-percent discount at restaurants. If that needs to be limited to take-out for a while, so be it. But we would encourage solutions which both save lives and livelihoods. Bringing all voices to the table encourages the best solutions. Keeping one person in charge of the whole state shuts other voices and other solutions out.”

At Sunday’s press conference, Inslee did not rule out the possibility of a special session.

House Republican Leader Rep. JT Wilcox, who represents Pierce and Thurston counties, had advocated on Twitter for an economic plan to be unveiled alongside the new restrictions. On Sunday, he tweeted that the Legislature can “tap the rainy day fund to help mitigate the impact on small business” rather than wait for Congress to send relief.

Sunday afternoon, Rep. Wilcox tweeted a message of understanding:

“If you’re not involved in a family business that is on the verge of going under, you might not know how deeply that is felt. If you don’t have an at-risk family member in your life, you might not know how desperate that can feel either, now. Both of these things are like knives in the gut to those who experience it. Have some grace for each other, please.”

In a video posted to YouTube, Wilcox said House Republicans would also welcome the opportunity for a special session.

“Because the goal is to help these small businesses, their staff, their owners, their customers, and the people that supply them all survive the very dark times that are coming in what used to be the happiest part of the year,” he said.

Here’s are some of the other responses to the governor’s announcement Sunday.

Some show support

Rep. Laurie Jinkins, who was recently reelected by her fellow House Democrats as Speaker in the state House of Representatives, wrote in support of Inslee on Twitter Sunday, adding that she will “also focus on finding routes to help economically distressed Washingtonians.”

I know @GovInslee feels no joy in having to impose these restrictions today but we must save lives even as we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I support this action and will also focus on finding routes to help economically distressed Washingtonians. #waleg — Laurie Jinkins (@lauriejinkins2) November 15, 2020

Among other supportive elected officials have been Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who on Friday instituted similar restrictions in her state, and Congresswoman Kim Schrier from Washington’s 8th Congressional District. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine made guest appearances at the Governor’s press conference to show support.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier issued a supportive statement, as did local officials from Snohomish County. Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, and Snohomish Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters issued a joint statement.

“I regret the restrictions being necessary, but we need to put on the brakes now to keep from overwhelming the already stressed health care system,” the statement from Spitters reads. “These aren’t across the board shutdowns, but rather a strategic freeze within those sectors and situations that are linked to this recent surge in cases. We need everyone to join in and respect the restrictions to turn this around.”

The Washington State Medical Association, which represents medical workers and students, also issued a message of support for the rules, which are aimed at curbing the virus so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.

Dr. Nathan Schlicher, president of the association, issued a statement reading: “Physicians and health care workers across the state are greatly concerned that this fall’s COVID-19 surge can bring our state’s health care system to its knees. The WSMA supports the governor’s decision to take this urgent action in order to avoid any potential collapse of our health care system.

“We physicians and health care professionals pledge to continue to work tirelessly, day and night, to heal and to save as many of our friends and neighbors as we can as they struggle to fight this virus. We ask that everyone be our health care heroes, by wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands and especially not gathering together, even in small groups, for just a few weeks, so we can once again bring the virus under control, to save lives and reduce suffering.”

Others push back

The Washington Hospitality Association, a trade group that represents restaurants, hotels, and some entertainment venues, held a press conference Sunday following the governor’s. As part of the new restrictions, restaurants and bars won’t be able to offer indoor service starting Wednesday. Outdoor dining with up to five people per table and to-go orders will be allowed.

Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the association, called Sunday’s news “devastating.” He expressed appreciation to frontline workers and emphasized the need for precautions, but was clearly dismayed by the predicted impacts to business owners and employees.

During the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, more than 191,000 hospitality workers lost their jobs statewide, according to the association. About 100,000 of those people have gone back to work with restaurants at half-capacity. The new restrictions, Anton said, likely will put those 100,000 employees out of a job again ahead of the holidays.

The group estimates more than a third of Washington restaurants could close.

“Every one of those 100,000 jobs, every one of those lost businesses is a story,” Anton said.

When asked about Gov. Inslee’s commitment to doling out $50 million more in federal aid in grants and loans by the end of 2020, Anton said he wasn’t ready to dismiss it nor champion it because he doesn’t know the details. However, he said, the association will be happy to work with the governor’s office.

He pointed to a need for tenting regulations to enable effective outdoor dining and a need for effective third-party delivery rules with restaurants relying more on those sales.

“If this is our decision, we need relief,” he said.

State Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Whatcom County Republican, posted on the social networking platform We Speak after the Governor’s press conference, comparing Inslee to an out-of-control “dictator.” The day before, Ericksen knocked the governor for scheduling a press conference “during church time” in an inflammatory post on the same platform. The press conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Libertarian Party of Washington took a similarly harsh tack, saying Gov. Inslee has “played whack-a-mole with mandates” on small businesses, “contributing to record profits for big corporations like Wal-Mart and Amazon.”

“LPWA stands with business owners who resist the state’s arbitrary use of force to destroy livelihoods, and calls on Governor Inslee to rescind ALL of his Executive Orders regarding COVID-19,” the party’s press release reads.

Other public reactions and issues raised

A statement from Tammie Hetrick, president and CEO of The Washington Food Industry Association, asked for patience as they institute new rules, which will restrict capacity of retail stores, including grocery stores, to 25%.

“Grocers do not make these regulations, but they are required to enforce them,” she said in the statement. “Like you, we are adjusting to new and ever-changing rules about how to shop safely during this unprecedented time. Stores are doing their best to innovate and offer safe, convenient services and maintain reasonable access.

“Shoppers: Please do not take your frustrations out on store employees, who are just doing their jobs. Our stores and our suppliers are working diligently to ensure shoppers will have safe access to the food and other products they seek this holiday season.”

Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a prepared statement that the embattled department she leads is ready to help.

“With Governor Inslee’s announcement this morning, the Employment Security Department stands ready to assist any affected Washington workers while we all strive to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,’ her statement reads. “Whether customers need to restart their claim or are coming to us for the first time, all the information they need can be found at esd.wa.gov.

“While there will always be new challenges to address, we have learned much throughout this crisis that will help in the weeks and months ahead. We have updated our information, increased our staff, clarified claimant questions and upgraded our technology to handle this demand.”