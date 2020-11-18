Washington lawmakers reportedly at Hawaii conference as residents are urged not to travel

As new cases of COVID-19 reach record levels in Washington state and residents are urged not to travel or gather for the holidays, the Evergreen State is among three with legislators reportedly attending a conference in Maui, Hawaii.

The lawmakers come from Washington, California and Texas, according to reporting by Politico, and are at the Fairmont Kea Lani hotel for a conference hosted by the Independent Voter Project.

McClatchy could not immediately reach Dan Howle, the Independent Voter Project’s chairman and executive director, for more information on the Washington legislators in attendance. Politico reports Howle said about 100 people from four states came to the hotel for the event, while The Sacramento Bee reports Howle said there were about 50 participants there.

Both outlets report there are fewer than 20 legislators in attendance. Howle said in the Bee’s report that both Democrats and Republicans were participating in the conference, which started Monday and is scheduled to last four days.

A spokesperson for Senate Democrats in Washington state told McClatchy Wednesday morning that there hadn’t been any requests for reimbursement from members. Politico reported that moderate Democrats often attend the event, and Spokesperson Aaron Wasser said he had so far confirmed that Sens. Steve Hobbs and Mark Mullet did not go.

Senate Republicans spokesperson Kim Wirtz told McClatchy she had checked with all members and none were participating, and Spokespeople for both caucuses in the House told McClatchy they weren’t aware of any members in attendance.

Howle said his organization had been working with the hotel for months to make sure the event was as safe as possible and complied with Hawaii’s COVID-19 guidelines. “Attendees are wearing masks, adhering to food and drink regulations and physically distancing from others,” the Bee’s story reads.

The conference is taking place as cases spike in Washington and nationwide. On Sunday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new round of restrictions on gatherings and businesses in response to the ongoing “third wave,” two days after Washington joined California and Oregon in issuing advisories that ask visitors arriving for non-essential travel from out-of-state to quarantine for 14 days.

Washington’s travel advisory also includes the following: “Washingtonians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries. Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to Washington.”

To travel to Hawaii, the state requires visitors to provide proof of an negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or they are required to isolate for 14 days.

According to the Independent Voter Project website, it “seeks to re-engage nonpartisan voters and promote nonpartisan election reform through initiatives, litigation, and voter education.”

Howle said participants are learning about how to reopen the economy safely, especially within the hotel and services sector, according to the Bee’s report.

This story is developing and will be updated.