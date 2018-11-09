Menser’s lead over Blake narrows in Thurston County commissioner’s race

The race for Thurston County commissioner has narrowed in recent days, with less than 800 votes separating the candidates as of Thursday’s vote count.

Democrat Tye Menser leads incumbent Bud Blake, an independent, by 791 votes out of 105,221 ballots that have been counted, not including write-ins.

Menser led Blake by about 1,600 votes on Tuesday.

The Thurston County Auditor’s Office estimates there are still 9,000 ballots left to count. The next count will be reported at 6 p.m. Friday.

Voter turnout as of Thursday was 63 percent in Thurston County.