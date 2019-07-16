Elections
Lacey City Council Position No. 1
Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.
Malcolm Miller
Age: 48
Occupation: Loan Officer
Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?
No
Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.
I have an 18-year history of volunteering and organizing volunteers in the City of Lacey. My volunteer services in Lacey include mentoring local teens through celebrate recovery, directing the Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking Annual 5K fundraiser for the last two years which raised funding to equip youth to become allies in the fight against human trafficking, serving as a volunteer church musician, serving on the men’s ministry board and building homes for those who need a hand up with the local Habitat for Humanity. Working as a loan officer in the banking industry, I understand the importance of being financially responsible. As a former Department of Defense employee whose wife is a veteran, I believe in supporting our military brothers and sisters. I believe I can bring all my professional experience, my volunteer experience and my passion to serve my community to further the interest of the residents in our city.
Why are you running for this position?
What are the top three issues you see facing Lacey?
- Increasing our retail tax base
- Increasing our residential inventory
- Ending our homelessness
- Improved access for senior citizens
Jesse Orndorff
Age: 36
Occupation: Business owner
Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?
No
Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.
Business owner over 10 years with a staff of 6 or more. Currently President of Beckonridge with 234 homes for the last 4 years with a operating budget of over $300k per year.
Why are you running for this position?
As our city grows, I know I can make difficult decisions and provide positive contributions to our community and the great city of Lacey.
As a local business owner for over 10 years, I have an increasing desire to embrace and support our home town. I have the strength, compassion, and positive attitude to embrace new ideas and fresh innovations.
I will be open to new ideas, positive thinking, and constructive criticism, as your input is the core of our future as Lacey citizens. Allow me to work for you and together we can inspire a more thoughtful tomorrow.
What are the top three issues you see facing Lacey?
- Homelessness - We need to create a team that will work tirelessly on evaluating each person individually and assess how Lacey and local organizations may help. I will not tolerate someone that wants to live lawlessly but I will be a strong advocate for someone who shows appreciation for the help they are receiving. Life is a bumpy road and I will always be here to help and find a solution that works for each individual.
- Fiscal Discipline - As a local business owner and President of Beckonridge, I will maintain a budget within our means and not find new sneaky tax revenues to explore new ideas. It does take revenue to maintain Lacey but it can be done with a very well designed budget. I will maintain a strong voice if a motion is on a table to increase taxes. We are taxed enough and I’m tired of it.
- Sustainable Growth - With rapid growth comes issues of housing and jobs. We are running out of raw land and having to convert older land sites into smaller dwelling homes to maintain our growth. I want available jobs to grow just as quick as affordable housing.
Sarah Jean Morris
Age: 42
Occupation: Realtor
Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?
I have not
Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.
(No answer)
Why are you running for this position?
For many years I have stood on the sidelines with my political opinions on a variety of things. This year I have decided to run a campaign based on the changes that I would like to see.
I have a love for the City of Lacey and I would love to be a part of creating and shaping our community. I believe because of my communication and understanding of people, I will be able to represent my constituents’ visions/concerns and help in communicating why certain decisions are made. Anyone who knows me knows the love I have for my community.
What are the top three issues you see facing Lacey?
- Waste management is my drive. In the next few years we will be renegotiating the contract with WCI and I would love to be on the forefront. My dream is single stream (minus glass) with actual recycling that works. We must start changing our habits creating ones that promote sustainability. It won’t happen overnight, but we must make an attempt sooner rather than later. Climate crisis is real!
- Homelessness is such a multifaceted issue and I am not going to pretend I have the answer. I am on the frontlines. One of the biggest issues we are faced with as a humanity is dehumanization. Social media is training us to forget that there are humans on the other end of our decisions, whether it’s in a text comment or in an ordinance we are supporting. We must “do unto others” but also instill accountability and structure. My goal is making sure those that want help can get it and allowing Grace and Compassion to lead us.
- Fiscal Responsibility and Lacey are synonymous. We have a great rating with the S&P and I intend to continue that. We have become callous to numbers and numbers matter!
Troy Kirby
Occupation: Consultant
Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?
In 1997, I ran for Olympia City Council at age 22.
Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.
I own several small businesses in the community, including a sports consultancy, Tao of Sports LLC; a ticket company, Sasquatch Ticket LLC; among others.
2019 Lacey South Sound Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year
Board Member, Lacey Parks Board (2017-Present)
Board member, Gateway Rotary (2018 – Present)
Member, Olympia Elks Lodge #186 (2019 – Present)
Chairman/President, Lacey Pocket Gophers Football Club (2017-Present)
Board Member, Association of Luxury Suite Directors (2014-Present)
Board Member, Gold Star Families Foundation of Lacey (2019-Present)
Why are you running for this position?
People. Prosperity. Progress. I grew up in Lacey, graduated from Timberline High School and care about the future of the community as Lacey becomes the largest city in Thurston County. Lacey is a vibrant community that focuses on JBLM families, active seniors and acts as a small business hub. I want to keep our competitive advantage in attracting new family wage jobs and entrepreneurs over our neighbor cities. As the city’s growth continues, we need to plan more effectively as the city’s identity fosters into the future.
What are the top three issues you see facing Lacey?
- Reducing the $2.5 million collected annually in B&O taxes in order to help foster new growth while attracting new businesses from other municipalities. This will help foster our economy with more local small businesses, increasing the amount of family wage jobs and opportunities available to our citizens.
- Create innovative ways to increase our area’s housing inventory, especially when it comes to the $10,000 - $40,000 in impact fees alone which create barriers for even those building homes to actually live in. Tiny homes and mitigated sites should be viewed as temporary solutions, we need to have better housing for those living in mitigated sites to graduate into. Mitigated sites should have screening standards of the occupants residing there. A mother fleeing with children from domestic violence should never be forced to reside next to a Level III sex offender, simply because both are homeless and living in the same mitigation site.
- We need a focused plan on what we want to be as a city overall. This is a long-term vision as Lacey continues to be larger and by far more diverse than Olympia.
