Lacey City Council Position No. 1

Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

Malcolm Miller

Malcolm Miller Courtesy photo Malcolm Miller

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Age: 48

Occupation: Loan Officer

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

I have an 18-year history of volunteering and organizing volunteers in the City of Lacey. My volunteer services in Lacey include mentoring local teens through celebrate recovery, directing the Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking Annual 5K fundraiser for the last two years which raised funding to equip youth to become allies in the fight against human trafficking, serving as a volunteer church musician, serving on the men’s ministry board and building homes for those who need a hand up with the local Habitat for Humanity. Working as a loan officer in the banking industry, I understand the importance of being financially responsible. As a former Department of Defense employee whose wife is a veteran, I believe in supporting our military brothers and sisters. I believe I can bring all my professional experience, my volunteer experience and my passion to serve my community to further the interest of the residents in our city.

Why are you running for this position?

I have an 18-year history of volunteering and organizing volunteers in the City of Lacey. My volunteer services in Lacey include mentoring local teens through celebrate recovery, directing the Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking Annual 5K fundraiser for the last two years which raised funding to equip youth to become allies in the fight against human trafficking, serving as a volunteer church musician, serving on the men’s ministry board and building homes for those who need a hand up with the Local Habitat for Humanity. Working as a Loan officer in the banking industry I understand the importance of being financially responsible. As a former Department of Defense employee whose wife is a veteran, I believe in supporting our military brothers and sisters. I believe I can bring all my professional experience, my volunteer experience and my passion to serve my community to further the interest of the residents in our city.

What are the top three issues you see facing Lacey?

Increasing our retail tax base

Increasing our residential inventory

Ending our homelessness

Improved access for senior citizens

Jesse Orndorff

Jesse Orndorff Courtesy photo Jesse Orndorff

Age: 36

Occupation: Business owner

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

Business owner over 10 years with a staff of 6 or more. Currently President of Beckonridge with 234 homes for the last 4 years with a operating budget of over $300k per year.

Why are you running for this position?

As our city grows, I know I can make difficult decisions and provide positive contributions to our community and the great city of Lacey.

As a local business owner for over 10 years, I have an increasing desire to embrace and support our home town. I have the strength, compassion, and positive attitude to embrace new ideas and fresh innovations.

I will be open to new ideas, positive thinking, and constructive criticism, as your input is the core of our future as Lacey citizens. Allow me to work for you and together we can inspire a more thoughtful tomorrow.

What are the top three issues you see facing Lacey?

Homelessness - We need to create a team that will work tirelessly on evaluating each person individually and assess how Lacey and local organizations may help. I will not tolerate someone that wants to live lawlessly but I will be a strong advocate for someone who shows appreciation for the help they are receiving. Life is a bumpy road and I will always be here to help and find a solution that works for each individual.

- We need to create a team that will work tirelessly on evaluating each person individually and assess how Lacey and local organizations may help. I will not tolerate someone that wants to live lawlessly but I will be a strong advocate for someone who shows appreciation for the help they are receiving. Life is a bumpy road and I will always be here to help and find a solution that works for each individual. Fiscal Discipline - As a local business owner and President of Beckonridge, I will maintain a budget within our means and not find new sneaky tax revenues to explore new ideas. It does take revenue to maintain Lacey but it can be done with a very well designed budget. I will maintain a strong voice if a motion is on a table to increase taxes. We are taxed enough and I’m tired of it.

- As a local business owner and President of Beckonridge, I will maintain a budget within our means and not find new sneaky tax revenues to explore new ideas. It does take revenue to maintain Lacey but it can be done with a very well designed budget. I will maintain a strong voice if a motion is on a table to increase taxes. We are taxed enough and I’m tired of it. Sustainable Growth - With rapid growth comes issues of housing and jobs. We are running out of raw land and having to convert older land sites into smaller dwelling homes to maintain our growth. I want available jobs to grow just as quick as affordable housing.

Sarah Jean Morris

Sarah Jean Morris Courtesy photo Sarah Jean Morris Age: 42 Occupation: Realtor Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office? I have not Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for. (No answer) Why are you running for this position? For many years I have stood on the sidelines with my political opinions on a variety of things. This year I have decided to run a campaign based on the changes that I would like to see. I have a love for the City of Lacey and I would love to be a part of creating and shaping our community. I believe because of my communication and understanding of people, I will be able to represent my constituents’ visions/concerns and help in communicating why certain decisions are made. Anyone who knows me knows the love I have for my community. What are the top three issues you see facing Lacey? Waste management is my drive. In the next few years we will be renegotiating the contract with WCI and I would love to be on the forefront. My dream is single stream (minus glass) with actual recycling that works. We must start changing our habits creating ones that promote sustainability. It won’t happen overnight, but we must make an attempt sooner rather than later. Climate crisis is real!

Homelessness is such a multifaceted issue and I am not going to pretend I have the answer. I am on the frontlines. One of the biggest issues we are faced with as a humanity is dehumanization. Social media is training us to forget that there are humans on the other end of our decisions, whether it’s in a text comment or in an ordinance we are supporting. We must “do unto others” but also instill accountability and structure. My goal is making sure those that want help can get it and allowing Grace and Compassion to lead us.

Fiscal Responsibility and Lacey are synonymous. We have a great rating with the S&P and I intend to continue that. We have become callous to numbers and numbers matter!

Troy Kirby