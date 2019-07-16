Olympia School Board of Directors District No. 2

This race will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Justin McKaughan

Justin McKaughan Courtesy photo Justin McKaughan

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Age: 42

Occupation: Teacher

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

Yes, Port Commissioner, Position 1, 2003

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

I served on the Olympia Film Society Board and the Clover Park Foundation. I am on the Executive Board of the Tumwater Education Association.

Why are you running for this position?

I’ve been a parent volunteer at Madison Elementary since 2013. I felt called to join the school board as a new way to give back to the school community and the greater Olympia community. I want to share the experiences of what I’ve learned as an educator in public education for 18 years in the decision making process for Olympia Schools. I want the best for all students. I plan to listen to the voters, bring their voices to the table, and collaborate when making decisions.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

Addressing the social and emotional needs of students, having policies that are equitable for all students, and passing bonds/levies that improve the district and promote positive outcomes for students.