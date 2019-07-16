Tumwater School Board of Directors District No. 3

This race will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Andrea McGhee

Andrea McGhee Courtesy photo Andrea McGhee

Age: 45

Occupation: Mortgage Banker

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

Twenty years in banking/finance. Communication, strategic problem solver. Parent of four students who have attended Tumwater schools presently and during the past 25 years.Former Board member Thurston County Realtors Association: Treasurer, two terms, Realtor Political Action Committee. Former Board member Multiple Listing Sales Association: Treasurer, Secretary.

Why are you running for this position?

I am compelled to run for Tumwater School Board Pos. 3 because my community faced a turbulent time when our teachers went on strike this past fall. Our district needs a clear vision that will afford every student an opportunity to succeed in school and community while protecting our children and honoring our teachers. School boards are intended to be a diverse group, representative of the communities they serve. My unique skill set will bring a new dynamic to the collective group.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

As I am not an educator, I will answer as a parent:

1. The new state funding model will put a financial strain on the district as they seek to revise the budget to meet the salary increases agreed upon last fall.

2. Tumwater has a few new board members coupled with a new Superintendent team that is tasked with developing a clear vision for our schools and executing that vision for our students, teachers, and community.

3. Balancing the growing social and emotional needs of students with the primary task of educating them by creating safe and peaceful classrooms for everyone.

Scott Killough

Scott Killough Courtesy photo Scott Killough

Age: 49

Occupation: Regional Science Administrator

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No, this is my first time.

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

1. Taught for 19.5 years and 17.5 of those years were in Tumwater School District.

2. Have experience working on the state science assessment.

3. Current position as Science Administrator has given me more of a global view of science education reform and education in general.

Why are you running for this position?

When I started working in TSD there was a sense of family between the staff and central office. The recent strike has damaged that relationship. I want to be a part of the rebuilding of that family atmosphere.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

1. Trust amongst teachers and central office.

2. Balancing the needs of the teachers, the district, and what’s best for students.

3. Trust amongst the community and the school district.