Tumwater School Board of Directors District No. 5

This race will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Khalia Davis

Khalia Davis Courtesy photo Khalia Davis

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Age: (No response)

Occupation: DBE Compliance Manager

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

(No response)

Why are you running for this position?

I am running because all children deserve to have the opportunity to achieve high academic success, regardless of their background, beliefs, or circumstances. It is important that we make sure that students feel that curriculum is culturally relevant to them, otherwise they lose the desire to excel. We must stay focused on making sure that all decisions made for our students are benefitting our students, and nothing else. Listening to the community, transparency, and collaboration are of the utmost importance. As a member of the Tumwater School Board, I will work to make sure that our policies benefit all of our students.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

1. Educational Equity - In a community that is not very ethnically diverse, equity issues are often not something that people feel comfortable addressing. Without actively addressing the issues, nothing will ever change. As a community, we need to embrace our changing demographic, and have those tough conversations about what and equitable education system looks like, and put in place an action plan to get us there.

2. Lack of Trust - The strike during the 2018-2019 school year caused a lot of mistrust throughout the district. There are broken relationships that need to be fixed. I know that healing takes time, but we have to be willing to move forward and learn from past mistakes, to make sure that it does not happen again. Collaboration is key, which means listening to each other, and following through with addressing concerns. This is the only way to move forward.

3. Transparency - As a public school district, there needs to be transparency as to how the district is run, and how important decisions are made. It should not be a mystery what the district views as the most important factors to student success, and the action items to get there.