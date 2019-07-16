Tumwater City Council Position No. 7

This race will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Charles (Charlie) Schneider

Charlie Schneider

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired from The United States Postal Service

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

2011-2017 Sierra Club National Outings Leader.2012-2014 Chairperson, Las Vegas Inner City Outings, Sierra Club.2013-Present Counselor, Camp to Belong, Foster Program, Washington, Oregon and Nevada.2017-2018 Member, City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Task Force.2018-Present Commissioner and Vice-Chair, City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation.2019- Present Member, (Hopes) Healthy Opportunities for Prevention, Empowerment and Success, a group that addresses drug and alcohol issues in our schools.2008-2014 Habitat for Humanity volunteer including overseas trip to Krakow/Gliwice Poland.2006-2010 Building affordable housing on The Hopi Reservation, Northern Arizona.2001- Present American Hiking Society.2015- Present Stream Team.2016- Present Adopt-A-Road.2017- Present Native Plant Salvage Foundation and Capitol Land Trust.All the above listings are all volunteer organizations or City of Tumwater appointed positions.

Why are you running for this position?

With Tumwater’s rich history and bright future, we need officials that lead by example and are prepared to address critical issues in our City, issues such as affordable housing and homelessness, drug and alcohol use among our youth, environmental issues and economic development. With these challenging times and my many years of involvement in volunteerism, I’m ready to bring my skills and experience to Help Tumwater achieve our collective goals.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

We need to address the issue of Tenant’s rights and provide more affordable housing as well as confronting our homelessness crisis. As income continues to decrease due to inflation and low paying jobs and housing prices continue to spiral upward it’s become apparent that the average American is struggling to keep a roof over their heads.With devastating affects caused by climate change it’s urgent that we take steps to reduce those damages caused by mankind. We as a community need to limit the amount of pollutants discharged into our atmosphere and protect and preserve both our waterways and forest areas. The usage of clean energy, public transportation and setting aside sensitive land from development are just a few of the ways as a society we can make a difference. In today’s economy it requires both parents to work in order to make ends meet resulting in many kids being unsupervised after school is let out. Statistics show that kids left unattended are more likely to be attempted by peer pressure to try alcohol, drugs and vaping. We need to educate our kids on the dangers that these substances pose and also provide safe and supervised places while their parents are working.

Neil A. McClanahan

Neil A. McClanahan

Age: 67

Occupation: Incumbent, Tumwater City Council member, position 7. Retired law enforcement, Thurston County undersheriff, 20 years

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

Yes, Tumwater City Council, position 7

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

Tumwater City Council member, position 7; Thurston County Housing Authority Commissioner, current chair; City of Tumwater Mayor Pro-Tem, past; City of Tumwater Public Works Committee, chair; City of Tumwater Public Safety Committee, past; Family Support Center board member, past; Community Youth Services board member, past president; Monarch Sexual Assault Clinic, founding member; Homeless Backpacks, founding member; Alliance for a Healthy South Sound, Tumwater City Council representative; Thurston Economic Development Council, board member; Home Consortium, past chair; Housing Task Force, past chair

Why are you running for this position?

Tumwater deserves a council member with experience, leadership skills, a record of achievement and commitment to listening to your ideas and vision for our city. I am open-minded, collaborative and care deeply about the quality of life in Tumwater.

My entire career speaks of service. As your council member for the last 16 years, I have strived to be a voice for those who have none. I worked with John Bash, superintendent of Tumwater School District, in partnership with the housing authority to bring the Allen Orchard housing project across from Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School to house six Tumwater homeless families.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

1. Through my hard work, I am proud to say that for the first time we have all the cities and county leaders at the same table working on solutions for housing and homelessness.

2. To preserve Tumwater historic heritage by promoting environmentally sustainable and responsible growth. This includes developing the brewery district, the salmon catchment renovation at Tumwater Falls Park, and the construction of a new salmon hatchery at Pioneer Park. This would save the Deschutes River salmon run and provide a vital food source to save the diminishing starving orca population.

3. To maintain public health and safety for all Tumwater residents and visitors. We need well-maintained infrastructure including well-lit road and sidewalks as well as the ongoing expansion of public spaces and recreational opportunities to contribute to Tumwater’s reputation for high-quality living for seniors, children and families.