Lacey City Council Position No. 2

This race will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Lenny Greenstein

Lenny Greenstein

Age: 53

Occupation: Regional Sales Consultant

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

Yes, Lacey City Council

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

Lacey Planning Commission, President of Horizon Pointe HOA, Board member, Thurston County Chamber, Over 25 years as a small business owner

Why are you running for this position?

I am running to retain my seat on the Lacey City Council to help the City be prepared for the future and deal with the big issues facing us as well as many other cities. I want to continue to bring a fiscally responsible voice to the Council while also providing the residents the level of services they deserve.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

Homelessness - This is the biggest problem facing Lacey as well as our neighbors. We must find a way to get people off the streets while keeping in mind the fiscal restraints that all cities have.

Fiscal responsibility - While the economy in Lacey is strong it is essential that we are fiscally responsible. The next downturn in the economy will be very challenging if we are not saving and preparing for it. Wise use of our limited resources will be essential.

Growth/Annexation - The City of Lacey is on the cusp of being the largest city in the county (by population). We need to be prepared for this growth and have jobs for the population that is coming. Lacey will continue to grow through both people moving to the area and annexation of our very large UGA. We must make the right decisions and plan for this growth/annexation to make sure it doesn’t negatively impact the lives of our current residents.

Harald Jones

Harald Jones

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired Postmaster

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

No

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

I have been a senior manager/Postmaster with the Postal Service for 25 years. This has provided me experience in effective communications, problem solving, safety program compliance and budgeting and financial responsibilities.

Why are you running for this position?

I am a graduate of North Thurston High School and a Vietnam veteran. I have been a City of Lacey resident since 1973 and a Lacey homeowner for the past 40 years. I want to be part of helping Lacey residents continue to shape the future of our residential and business growth environment. I want to improve public safety, provide increased recreational opportunities and help solve the problems for the truly homeless of our Lacey residents. Promises were made, but over the recent years Lacey has been suffering from increasing crime rates, reduced park activities and an attack of homelessness/drug culture. I will be the voice representing your interest and concerns in our community.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

Improve Public Safety: Lacey has the highest theft rate per ca-pita over Olympia and the State of Washington. Traffic enforcement needs to be improved to reduce speeding and red light runners. Law enforcement needs to take a more proactive approach to eliminating drug use and sales in the homeless community. Homelessness: Direct the mentally ill to appropriate care to services provided by existing government and community providers such as the Thurston County Health Department. Provide safe housing for homeless youth to eliminate the victimization that befalls them. Parks & Recreation: Return the dock to the Long Lake Park. Provide 7 day per week lifeguard coverage all summer for the safety of users. Establish a local dog park to benefit seniors and other users for their exercise and enjoyment of their pets. Lastly build the Replica Train Depot that represents a significant Historical period of Lacey’s history going back to the late 1800s and early 1900. Leave the Lacey Museum at its current location which is in an Idyllic park like setting in Old Lacey.