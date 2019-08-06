Elections
Flores leading in Olympia school board race
Vote tally begins for Thurston County ballots on primary day
Maria Flores had a significant lead in the race for Olympia School Board of Directors in early returns from Tuesday’s primary.
Flores had 58 percent of the vote, followed by Heath Howerton with 19 percent and Ahniwa Ferrari with 14 percent, according to unofficial results from the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
All are first-time candidates. The two top will face off in November’s general election.
Two other seats on the board are up for election this year but in each race there is only one candidate.
The next ballot count is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments