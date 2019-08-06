Lacey City Council primary: Malcolm Miller leading in early results

Vote tally begins for Thurston County ballots on primary day Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall explains the ballot selection and sorting system during a tour of the county's ballot processing center in Tumwater. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall explains the ballot selection and sorting system during a tour of the county's ballot processing center in Tumwater.

Malcolm Miller was leading the three other candidates vying for a spot on the Lacey City Council ⁠— Sarah Jean Morris, Troy Kirby, and Jesse Orndorff ⁠— in early primary election results released Tuesday evening.

Miller claimed nearly 35 percent of the first vote tally, followed by Morris, who had almost 27 percent. In third was Kirby, with 21.7 percent, followed by Orndorff with 14.7 percent of early votes.

The top two candidates when election results are certified will move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

Jason Hearn currently holds Position No. 1 on the seven-member council. He did not run to keep his spot, which is the only Lacey City Council position to appear on primary ballots. Council members serve four-year terms.

Lacey’s council has an appointed city manager to oversee day-to-day affairs and selects one member to act as chair with the title of mayor.

The next ballot count is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall.