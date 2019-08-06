Gretchen Maliska leading in North Thurston Public Schools board primary

Vote tally begins for Thurston County ballots on primary day Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall explains the ballot selection and sorting system during a tour of the county's ballot processing center in Tumwater. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall explains the ballot selection and sorting system during a tour of the county's ballot processing center in Tumwater.

Incumbent Gretchen Maliska was leading Jason Noahr and Marlene Inverso in the primary race for the District No. 1 seat on the North Thurston Public Schools board in early results released Tuesday evening.

The top two candidates when election results are certified will move on to the general election Nov. 5.

Maliska had 42.8 percent of the vote. Noahr had 37 percent, and Inverso was trailing with 17.8 percent in Tuesday’s unofficial results.

Maliska currently serves on the five-person board, which is responsible for the budget, policy development, curriculum approval, planning and communications for the district, according to county voters’ pamphlet. This is the only position on the board to appear on this year’s primary ballot; members of the board serve four-year terms.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The next ballot count is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall.