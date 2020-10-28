Elections
The Olympian endorsement roundup - Our Editorial Board’s picks for Nov. 3 general election
Here are The Olympian Editorial Board’s recommendations for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. The links below will take you to our previously published full-length endorsements.
We are not endorsing for US president as we did not have the opportunity to interview the candidates — a precondition for any endorsement across all McClatchy newspapers.
* Washington governor: Jay Inslee
* Washington lieutenant governor: Denny Heck
* Washington attorney general: Bob Ferguson
* Washington secretary of state: Kim Wyman
* Washington superintendent of public instruction: Chris Reykdal
* Washington auditor: Pat McCarthy
* Washington superintendent of public lands: Hilary Franz
* Washington treasurer: Duane Davidson
* Washington insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler
* Washington Supreme Court, Pos. 3: Raquel Montoya Lewis
* Washington Supreme Court, Pos. 6: Helen Whitener
* Thurston County Superior Court, Pos. 8: Sharonda Amamilo
* Legislative District 22, House Pos. 1: Laurie Dolan
* Legislative District 22, House Pos. 2: Jessica Bateman
* Legislative District 22, Senate: Sam Hunt
* Thurston County Commission, District 1: Carolina Mejia
* Thurston County Commission, District 2: Michael Steadman
* Congressional District 10: Marilyn Strickland
The Olympian’s editorial board of two — editor Dusti Demarest and editorial writer Jill Severn — expanded to include Lacey City Council member Malcolm Miller for the 2020 election endorsement process.
