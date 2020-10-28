The Olympian endorsement roundup - Our Editorial Board’s picks for Nov. 3 general election

Here are The Olympian Editorial Board’s recommendations for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. The links below will take you to our previously published full-length endorsements.

We are not endorsing for US president as we did not have the opportunity to interview the candidates — a precondition for any endorsement across all McClatchy newspapers.

* Washington governor: Jay Inslee

* Washington lieutenant governor: Denny Heck

* Washington attorney general: Bob Ferguson

* Washington secretary of state: Kim Wyman

* Washington superintendent of public instruction: Chris Reykdal

* Washington auditor: Pat McCarthy

* Washington superintendent of public lands: Hilary Franz

* Washington treasurer: Duane Davidson

* Washington insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler

* Washington Supreme Court, Pos. 3: Raquel Montoya Lewis

* Washington Supreme Court, Pos. 6: Helen Whitener

* Thurston County Superior Court, Pos. 8: Sharonda Amamilo

* Legislative District 22, House Pos. 1: Laurie Dolan

* Legislative District 22, House Pos. 2: Jessica Bateman

* Legislative District 22, Senate: Sam Hunt

* Thurston County Commission, District 1: Carolina Mejia

* Thurston County Commission, District 2: Michael Steadman

* Congressional District 10: Marilyn Strickland

The Olympian’s editorial board of two — editor Dusti Demarest and editorial writer Jill Severn — expanded to include Lacey City Council member Malcolm Miller for the 2020 election endorsement process.

Read more about the candidates in our online Voter Guide.