The Olympian endorsement roundup - Our Editorial Board’s picks for Nov. 3 general election

By The Olympian Editorial Board

Here are The Olympian Editorial Board’s recommendations for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. The links below will take you to our previously published full-length endorsements.

We are not endorsing for US president as we did not have the opportunity to interview the candidates — a precondition for any endorsement across all McClatchy newspapers.

* Washington governor: Jay Inslee

* Washington lieutenant governor: Denny Heck

* Washington attorney general: Bob Ferguson

* Washington secretary of state: Kim Wyman

* Washington superintendent of public instruction: Chris Reykdal

* Washington auditor: Pat McCarthy

* Washington superintendent of public lands: Hilary Franz

* Washington treasurer: Duane Davidson

* Washington insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler

* Washington Supreme Court, Pos. 3: Raquel Montoya Lewis

* Washington Supreme Court, Pos. 6: Helen Whitener

* Thurston County Superior Court, Pos. 8: Sharonda Amamilo

* Legislative District 22, House Pos. 1: Laurie Dolan

* Legislative District 22, House Pos. 2: Jessica Bateman

* Legislative District 22, Senate: Sam Hunt

* Thurston County Commission, District 1: Carolina Mejia

* Thurston County Commission, District 2: Michael Steadman

* Congressional District 10: Marilyn Strickland

The Olympian’s editorial board of two — editor Dusti Demarest and editorial writer Jill Severn — expanded to include Lacey City Council member Malcolm Miller for the 2020 election endorsement process.

Read more about the candidates in our online Voter Guide.

