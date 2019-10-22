Rescuers battle snow in ‘life or death’ search for Washington hiker, family says

A life-or-death rescue attempt is underway in Washington as searchers look for a missing hiker amid snowy, treacherous conditions, according to the hiker’s family and local authorities.

Rachel Lakoduk has been missing since going hiking Oct. 17 near Marblemount, Washington, and might have taken shelter inside a lookout tower at the Hidden Lake Lookout “when weather conditions turned snowy,” the Skagit Search and Rescue Council said in a Facebook post.

“This is life or death,” said Haley Anderson, Lakoduk’s sister, according to KOMO. “We just want to make sure we bring her back home alive and that she stays safe up there. And again, we don’t know for sure that she’s there, but we hope she is.”

The National Parks Service called the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 18 to help find Lakoduk, a 28-year-old from Moses Lake, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in an update on the search Tuesday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Deputies located the hiker’s vehicle at the trailhead to Hidden Lake,” Clark said, adding that the missing hiker only planned to stay the night at the cabin and was expected to return on Oct. 18 around 2 p.m.

The beginning of the trail is near Mount Baker National Park, roughly 15 miles east of Marblemount, KREM reports.

A search and rescue team tried to make its way up the trail to the cabin the morning of Oct. 19, but had to give up after reaching an elevation of around 6,000 feet because of “safety concerns as the weather was extreme and the avalanche danger was also high,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cabin is perched in the North Cascades at 6,800 feet, deputies said.

MISSING HIKER: Rachel Lakoduk, 28, of Moses Lake is still missing after her family says she started a hike on Thursday to Hidden Lake Lookout near Marblemount.



Family says Search & Rescue crews have had to turn back twice due to snowy, treacherous conditions. #komonews pic.twitter.com/h8NLYbGm3I — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) October 22, 2019

Another rescue attempt on Oct. 20 nearly reached the cabin — making it as close as a few hundred yards — before having to turn around because of the treacherous conditions, deputies said.

Clark said searchers reached 6,000 feet on Tuesday morning and are again trying to reach the cabin.

“If there is a window of opportunity of 60 percent or less chance of rain & snow, plus calmer winds, then the Navy is on standby to try another helicopter rescue attempt,” said Lakoduk’s mother, Elizabeth Tripp, the Columbia Basin Herald reports. “We are in Marblemount waiting and praying.”

A spokesperson for the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island said that earlier “a six-man crew guided a helicopter to the trail, but were unable to fly over the lookout due to cloud cover,” per KOMO.

Tripp said her daughter “hiked in on Thursday and we’ve had no communication since,” according to the Herald.

Anderson said she believes her sister had a sleeping bag, water and food, according to KOMO.

“We like to hope she’s up there. We don’t know for sure,” Anderson told the TV station. “And we’re just asking anyone that has seen her along that trail, to let us know, so we can find out if she’s in that cabin or not.”