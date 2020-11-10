First nest in the U.S. has more than 500 so-called ‘murder hornets’ in stages of growth

The first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. contained more than 500 of the invasive hornets in various stages of development, Washington state scientists revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

That number included 76 queens, with all but one likely to be new, virgin queens.

“New queens emerge from the nest, mate, and then leave to find a place to overwinter and start a new colony the next year,” said Karla Salp, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, in a blog post prior to a scheduled briefing on the state’s efforts to find and destroy the hornets.

The state agency’s entomologists located the small nest near a wooded area off of Burk Road, southeast of Blaine, on Oct. 22 — after they captured live hornets earlier in October, tied radio trackers on them and followed one back to its home in the cavity of a tree.

Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologists destroyed the nest on Oct. 24. They removed 98 hornets from the site over two days that weekend.

The tree was cut down and the section that contained the nest was taken to the Washington State University Puyallup Research and Extension Center on Oct. 29 for further study.

Popularly known as “murder hornets,” Asian giant hornets were first found in Whatcom County in winter 2019, representing the first detection in Washington state and the U.S.

The state is racing to trap them and find their nests to prevent the hornets from spreading outside of Whatcom County to the rest of Washington and the U.S. The hornets also have been found just over the Whatcom County border, in British Columbia, Canada, including in Langley in spring and, most recently, Abbotsford on Nov. 2.

Up to 2 inches long, the Asian giant hornet, or Vespa mandarinia, is the world’s largest hornet species. They are identifiable by their large yellow/orange heads. Their native range is Asia.

The hornets are known for their painful stings. They will attack people and pets when threatened. People should be extremely cautious near them, agriculture officials said, and those who have allergic reactions to bee or wasp stings should never approach an Asian giant hornet.

Asian giant hornets are feared for the threat they pose to honeybees and, by extension, the valuable crops in Washington state that the bees pollinate They also prey on local pollinators such as wasps, posing a threat to the local ecosystem.

This story will be updated.