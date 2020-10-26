First ‘murder hornet’ nest destroyed in Washington, using foam, cellophane and a vacuum

Wearing thick suits to protect themselves against painful stings, Washington State Department of Agriculture scientists vacuumed 85 Asian giant hornets from a small nest inside a tree southeast of Blaine over the weekend, the agency said on Monday, Oct. 26.

Another 13 live hornets were caught in nets at the site on Friday. Together, a total of 98 hornets were removed from the site — the first such nest found in Washington state and the U.S. All were workers.

The nest was found on private property on Thursday, Oct. 22, near an area cleared for a residence, on the edge of wooded land. It was in the Burk Road area, where there have been recent sightings of the unwanted hornets, after scientists were able to capture live hornets, tie a radio tracker on them and follow one back to the nest.

The state entomologist leading the effort to get rid of the invasive hornets, popularly known as “murder hornets,” so they don’t become established in Washington state, noted the success in removing the nest but said the work isn’t done.

“The eradication went very smoothly, even though our original plan had to be adapted due to the fact that the nest was in a tree, rather than the ground,” said Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist for the state agency.

The hornets usually nest in the ground.

“While this is certainly a morale boost, this is only the start of our work to hopefully prevent the Asian giant hornet from gaining a foothold in the Pacific Northwest. We suspect there may be more nests in Whatcom County,” Spichiger said in a news release on Monday, Oct. 26.

State officials will hold a 2 p.m. press briefing on Monday, Oct. 26, to provide more details.

Washington State Department of Agriculture workers, wearing protective suits and working in pre-dawn darkness illuminated with red lamps, vacuum a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree Saturday, Oct. 24, near Blaine. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. Elaine Thompson AP

Threat to pollinators

Up to 2 inches long, the Asian giant hornet, or Vespa mandarinia, is the world’s largest hornet species. They are identifiable by their large yellow/orange heads.

The hornets are known for their painful stings. They will attack people and pets when threatened. People should be extremely cautious near them, agriculture officials said, and those who have allergic reactions to bee or wasp stings should never approach an Asian giant hornet.

The thick foam suits worn by scientists as they removed the nest on Saturday was meant to protect them against the hornets’ stinger, which is 6 millimeters long, or nearly 1/4-inch.

The suits included face coverings to protect against the venom that the hornets can spray.

The hornets’ native range is Asia. They also are known as the Japanese hornet, yak-killer hornet and the giant sparrow bee.

They are feared for the threat they pose to honeybees and, by extension, the valuable crops in Washington state that the bees pollinate.

The Asian Giant Hornet eradication crew, which included the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture,go to work in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 24, to neutralize a nest in the Blaine area. The nest, which was located in a tree trunk, was sealed, vacuumed and then injected with carbon dioxide to asphyxiate whatever remained in the cavity. The nest will later be removed and dissected for further study by entomologists. Whatcom County Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

They also are a threat to local pollinators such as wasps, posing a threat to the local ecosystem.

When Asian giant hornets are in their slaughter phase, which they’re entering now, they mark a honeybee hive, attack it, use their powerful jaws to decapitate the bees, and take the bees’ young to feed their own. A few hornets can kill 30,000 honeybees and take out a hive within hours, and managed honeybees here have no defense against them, Spichiger said in a previous Bellingham Herald article.

Combined with the most recent captures, a total of 120 Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since winter 2019. They represent the first findings of the hornets in Washington state and the U.S.

The state is racing to trap them and find their nests to prevent the hornets from spreading outside of Whatcom County to the rest of Washington and the U.S. They also have been found just over the Whatcom County border, in British Columbia, Canada, including in Langley in spring.

Removing a nest

In their protective suits, the team of scientists who removed the nest on Saturday, Oct. 24, looked like they were in a sci-fi movie.

They started about 5:30 a.m. They were done by 9 a.m.

Here’s what they did:

▪ They put on their suits. They set up scaffolding around the tree to reach the nest, which was in an opening about 10 feet up.

▪ They stuffed foam padding into a crevice above and below the entrance. They wrapped the tree in cellophane, leaving one opening for a vacuum hose.

▪ It was slow going at first because few hornets emerged, officials said. So they hit the tree with a wooden board to agitate the hornets to get more to leave the nest that was in the tree’s cavity. That worked.

▪ When the hornets stopped coming out of the nest, they pumped carbon dioxide into the tree to kill or anesthetize any hornets still in there.

▪ They sprayed foam into the tree to seal it and wrapped it in cellophane again.

▪ They put up more traps in the area to catch hornets that may have survived or were away while the nest was being destroyed.

During the week, the state agency’s Pest Program plans to cut down the tree and open it to see the nest’s size. The entomologists also want to find out whether the nest had begun to produce new queens, which are the ones who can create more nests.

Agriculture officials said they will continue to set traps through November at least. They hope to catch more Asian giant hornets in Whatcom County and find more nests.

The state agency has been using a network of traps placed by its staff, hundreds of citizen scientists and what it calls cooperators — including Whatcom beekeepers and parks departments — locally and in other parts of the state to find the hornets and their nests.

A Washington State Department of Agriculture workers holds two of the dozens of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Saturday, Oct. 24, near Blaine. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. Elaine Thompson AP

Report hornets

State agriculture officials encourage the public to continue reporting sightings of Asian giant hornets, saying every report leads them closer to finding a nest as it did with the nest destroyed over the weekend southeast of Blaine.

Make reports at agr.wa.gov/hornets, which is preferred, and hornets@agr.wa.gov, or by calling 800-443-6684. Officials said it’s more important at this time of year to track the hornets or capture them while they’re alive instead of killing them.

When reporting, note the direction the hornet’s flying direction, which helps in tracking efforts.

An emergency line also has been set up for Washington state beekeepers to immediately call when they see their hives being attacked by Asian giant hornets. That phone number is 360-902-1880.

This story will be updated.