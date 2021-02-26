460,000 N95 masks intended to protect Washington first responders were fake, feds say

Hundreds of thousands of N95 masks that were destined to protect Puget Sound first responders from COVID-19 were stopped by border agents because they were fake. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Nearly 500,000 face masks intended for Puget Sound first responders were seized in Washington — because they were fake, officials said.

More than 460,000 counterfeit 3M N95 masks that were supposed to protect first responders were stopped in the Seattle area Wednesday by Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Border Enforcement Security Task Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the FBI, according to a news release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The seized mask shipment has a retail price of about $587,000, the release said — but there have been instances where masks were purchased for a higher amount amid high demand.

“Counterfeit surgical masks are a serious threat to the front-line personnel who rely on them as they bravely combat this pandemic. Ensuring the integrity of the PPE supply chain is of utmost importance,” Robert Hammer, the special agent in charge who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest, said in the release. “HSI Seattle is actively engaging with our law enforcement partners to combat the trafficking of counterfeit PPE.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends N95 masks for healthcare personnel “who need protection from both airborne and fluid hazards.” Research shows they filter out at least 95% of particles in the air.

Officials intentionally left out some details, including the location of the seizure, because the investigation is ongoing, Jonathan Moor, a spokesperson for ICE, told McClatchy News during a phone interview.

Criminal organizations have capitalized on the COVID-19 pandemic by selling counterfeit PPE products, Brian Humphrey, director of field operations for CBP in Seattle, said in the release.

“During a time that we are relying on masks and other personal protective equipment to protect our first responders, health care providers, and members of the public, it is disheartening that these items can sometimes be fraudulent,” Donald Voiret, special agent in charge at the FBI’s Seattle field office, said in the release.

Homeland Security says it has seized nearly 10 million counterfeit 3M N95 respirators across the country in the last several weeks. Many of these masks were produced in other countries.