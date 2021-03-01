Washington state

4-year-old dies after father accidentally shoots him in the head, Washington cops say

Police in Othello, Washington arrested a father after he accidentally shot his 4-year-old son in the head, killing him.
A 4-year-old died after police say his father accidentally shot him Saturday in Washington.

Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, of Othello, was booked into the Adams County Jail Saturday after he shot his 4-year-old son in the head, according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Othello Police Department.

Family brought the child to a local hospital before a Lifeflight helicopter transported him to a hospital in Spokane. The father cooperated with police and admitted to accidentally firing the gun, the release said.

The 4-year-old died the following day, according to the release. Perez was booked into jail for “second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and alien possession of a firearm.”

