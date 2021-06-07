Washington state

Get vaccinated at a Washington pot shop and get a freebie to take home

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Thursday, June 3, 2021, during a news conference in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington will be the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Thursday, June 3, 2021, during a news conference in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington will be the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP

Get a COVID shot and a free joint, too. It really is that simple.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is offering pot shops the opportunity to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their stores and give a free joint to customers who get vaccinated, according to a news release from the agency.

The state last week announced incentives, including a chance at $1 million, for residents to get vaccinated, The Olympian reported. Anyone who has been or gets vaccinated in Washington state will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of the many prizes.

Only those who receive a shot at an on-site clinic will be able to get a free pre-roll, Brian Smith, a spokesperson for the LCB, told McClatchy News. The offer is only for people 21 and older.

Those who have already been vaccinated are not eligible for the promotion.

Three dispensaries in Washington requested that the state start a program that would give their customers incentive to get vaccinated by offering free weed, Smith said.

It’s unknown how many businesses will choose to participate in the program, but at least The Herbery (Vancouver), Uncle Ike’s (Seattle) and Apex (Spokane) — the firms that contacted the LCB with the proposal — are likely to take part, according to Smith.

Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
