Driver arrested in shooting that left dad-to-be unable to walk, Washington cops say

A 35-year-old Yakima man may never walk again after he was shot twice while gardening in his front yard in a drive-by shooting. GoFundMe.com

One man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a soon-to-be dad unable to walk, perhaps for the rest of his life, police said.

Jonathan Spear, 35, was working in his garden when he was shot twice Sunday, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department.

The 22-year-old who has been taken into custody is believed to be the driver, Randy Beehler, a spokesperson for the department, told McClatchy News in an email. The department is not releasing the man’s name or the details regarding his arrest now, according to Beehler.

It’s not clear what charges the man will face.

The shooter is still at large, Beehler said.

Officers arrived around 5:20 p.m. Sunday and found Spear lying on the sidewalk while a neighbor administered first aid, police said. Witnesses said they saw a blue Ford Taurus speeding away after gunshots rang out, according to the release.

Spear was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being flown with his pregnant wife to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for surgery, police and Spear’s family said.

One of the bullets severed Spear’s spine, breaking three vertebrae, his brother said in a Facebook post.

“It is doubtful he will ever walk again,” according to a GoFundMe page started by Spear’s family.

Spear’s story touched at least 788 people, who collectively donated $111,051.

Spear is a “dedicated, core volunteer at Yakima Rotary Food Bank,” the group said on its Facebook page.

Spear also serves on the board of directors at La Casa Hogar, a nonprofit that “connects and educates Latino families” in the Yakima Valley, according to the organization’s website.

“More than money, we ask for your prayers for a miracle,” Caleb Spear wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Please pray that Jonathan would have a swift recovery and regain the capacity to live a full and productive life.”