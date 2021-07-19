Washington state

Onlookers see swimmer vanish in Columbia River, Washington officials say

Washington officials are searching for a body after a man in his 20s possibly drowned in the Columbia River at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park in Vancouver, WA.
A man in his 20s whose friends say he wasn’t a strong swimmer went underwater and never came back up in the Columbia River, Washington officials told local media.

First responders were unable to find the man as of 10 p.m. Sunday, according to KPTV.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Vancouver Fire Department did not immediately return a request for updated information from McClatchy News.

At about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, witnesses said they saw the man go under about 15 feet from shore but never resurface in Vancouver at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park, according to KGW.

The man was not a strong swimmer and did not wear a life vest, according to his friends, the Evergreen State Gazette reported.

The Vancouver Fire Department arrived as a large group of civilians unsuccessfully searched for the man, according to KPTV.

The fire department conducted an hourlong rescue mission using radar, boats and swimmers, before shifting to recovery operations, KGW reported. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office took over search efforts and initiated diving operations, according to the Gazette.

The fire department recommends swimmers wear life jackets in the river, as the tides can be “deceivingly strong,” KPTV reported.

