Here’s how hot it was across Western Washington Monday. ‘Cooler’ temps coming Tuesday

More high temperature records were broken across Western Washington on Monday as the region experienced its third day of triple-digit temperatures.

As of 11 a.m., Sea-Tac had reached 100 degrees, marking the first time on record the area had three consecutive days at 100 or above, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

That streak is expected to end tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees Tuesday, but the warm weather will continue into next week with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Also, we've reached 107°F here at NWS Seattle, setting a new all-time maximum temperature for the station. Records only date back in 1986, but this breaks the previous record of 105 degrees set on July 29, 2009 #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 28, 2021

Normal temperatures for this time of year in the Seattle-Tacoma area are in the 70s, NWS meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch previously told The News Tribune.

The NWS noted a record high of 110 degrees at Quillayute on Tuesday, which “shattered” its previous high by 11 degrees.

At least two stations in Washington — Dallesport, Washington and Sol Duc River at Quillayute Road — reached 118 degrees, according to NWS, who was working to confirm the temperatures on Monday.

Other records that fell on Monday, according to the Seattle NWS:

Bellingham 99 degrees (previous 96 degrees,July 28, 2009)

Sea-Tac 107 degrees (104 degrees, June 27, 2021)

NWS Seattle 107 degrees (105 degrees, July 29, 2009)

Olympia 109 degrees (105 degrees, June 27, 2021)

Quillayute 110 degrees (99 degrees, Aug. 9, 1981)

Here were the high temperatures forecast Monday across the region:

Seattle: 107

Tacoma: 104

Sea-Tac: 107

Kent: 111

Auburn: 113

Puyallup: 112

Gig Harbor: 110

Olympia: 109

AREA FORECASTS FOR TUESDAY

Bellingham: 83 degrees Tuesday, with an overnight low of 64.

Everett: 87 degrees, 64.

Seattle: 91 degrees, 65.

Bremerton: 87 degrees, 62.

Tacoma: 85 degrees, 63.

Olympia: 88 degrees, 60.